The American arms corporation AM General quietly transferred to Ukraine its new 105-mm self-propelled gun 2-CT Hawkeye, which is currently being tested by the American military.
What is known about the transfer of experimental 2-CT Hawkeye self-propelled guns from the USA to Ukraine
According to Mike Evans, head of AM General programs, the experimental self-propelled guns were handed over to Ukraine back in April.
Analysts of the publication note that the Hawkeye self-propelled guns stand out for their high mobility and versatility of use.
It can be dropped in a variety of ways, including transport aircraft.
The stability of the platform is ensured by four hydraulic stabilizers, which allow horizontal guidance of 180 degrees and vertical guidance from -5 to +72 degrees
The system is designed for a crew of four, but can be operated by just two if needed.
The range of damage of this self-propelled gun in the case of using standard ammunition is 11.6 km, and in the case of using reactive ammunition - up to 19.5 km.
The maximum rate of fire is eight shots per minute for three minutes.
The standard rate of fire is three shots per minute.
The SAU can use a large number of different types of ammunition, including the 105 mm caliber used by the US military.
What experts say
According to the Defense Express analysts, the 2-CT Hawkeye self-propelled gun was created in 2019 as a result of cooperation between AM General and Mandus Group.
In 2021, the US Army granted permission to conduct tests of this self-propelled gun.
Analysts also pay attention to the ability of this self-propelled gun to resume firing literally 1.5 minutes after the previous volley and the ability to move it after 3 minutes, as well as a high rate of fire.
However, analysts add that the disadvantage is the work of the artillery calculation without reliable protection.
That is, conditionally 2-CT Hawkeye is a 105-mm analogue of such systems as Caesar or "Bohdana" and in any case is better than trailed 105-mm howitzers
