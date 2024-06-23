The American arms corporation AM General quietly transferred to Ukraine its new 105-mm self-propelled gun 2-CT Hawkeye, which is currently being tested by the American military.

What is known about the transfer of experimental 2-CT Hawkeye self-propelled guns from the USA to Ukraine

According to Mike Evans, head of AM General programs, the experimental self-propelled guns were handed over to Ukraine back in April.

Analysts of the publication note that the Hawkeye self-propelled guns stand out for their high mobility and versatility of use.

It can be dropped in a variety of ways, including transport aircraft.

The stability of the platform is ensured by four hydraulic stabilizers, which allow horizontal guidance of 180 degrees and vertical guidance from -5 to +72 degrees

The system is designed for a crew of four, but can be operated by just two if needed.

The range of damage of this self-propelled gun in the case of using standard ammunition is 11.6 km, and in the case of using reactive ammunition - up to 19.5 km.

The maximum rate of fire is eight shots per minute for three minutes.

The standard rate of fire is three shots per minute.

The SAU can use a large number of different types of ammunition, including the 105 mm caliber used by the US military.

What experts say

According to the Defense Express analysts, the 2-CT Hawkeye self-propelled gun was created in 2019 as a result of cooperation between AM General and Mandus Group.

In 2021, the US Army granted permission to conduct tests of this self-propelled gun.

And although we are talking about, at first glance, a very simple solution to install the 105-millimeter M20 gun on the HMMWV chassis, a rather important detail remained behind the scenes: the use of soft recoil technology, SRT, which allows the SUV not to fall apart after several shots. - analysts explain. Share

Analysts also pay attention to the ability of this self-propelled gun to resume firing literally 1.5 minutes after the previous volley and the ability to move it after 3 minutes, as well as a high rate of fire.

That is, the whole point of the 105-mm self-propelled gun 2-CT Hawkeye is to bombard the enemy with shells as quickly as possible and leave the position, constantly being in a maneuver, which in the conditions of counter-battery combat is the only effective means of avoiding return fire. And this development objectively takes the place of self-propelled 120-mm mortars, but differs in a simpler level of implementation due to the chassis, Defense Express experts emphasize. Share

However, analysts add that the disadvantage is the work of the artillery calculation without reliable protection.

That is, conditionally 2-CT Hawkeye is a 105-mm analogue of such systems as Caesar or "Bohdana" and in any case is better than trailed 105-mm howitzers