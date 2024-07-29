According to the results of negotiations between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and US Special Representative for Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, it was agreed that Ukraine would receive $3.9 billion.

What is known about financial aid to Ukraine from the USA

Shmyhal, in particular, thanked the US for supporting the decision on the allocation by the G7 countries of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine to be covered by profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister noted that it is important for Ukraine to receive these funds as early as 2025 to finance the Armed Forces and other critical needs.

In addition, during Shmyhal's meeting with Ms. Pritzker, the work of the multi-donor coordination platform was discussed.

Ukraine is grateful for $7.85 billion in direct budget support that should come from the United States this year. We expect the first 3.9 billion dollars in the coming weeks, Shmyhal said. Share

According to him, a systematic approach is now being implemented in the financing of economic recovery projects. In particular, the first meeting of the Strategic Investment Council under the Government of Ukraine was held.

Within two months, we plan to approve the list of public investment projects for 2025 and hand it over to our partners, - emphasized the head of the government. Share

What is known about the terms of Ukraine's receipt of a $50 billion loan from the G7

In the coming months, the G7 countries will approve a framework agreement to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan secured by proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

According to the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, a meeting of G7 ministers on this issue was held on Wednesday, July 24.

The European Commissioner emphasized that as a result of this meeting, significant progress was achieved in the settlement of technical and legal aspects regarding the allocation of this loan to Ukraine.