The war in the Middle East has entered a new phase

The Iranian regime announced the destruction of an American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter. Moreover, it is known that another US aircraft – an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft – crashed in the Persian Gulf. According to Bloomberg, this indicates that the war in the Middle East is developing in exactly the opposite way as the United States had expected.

The US continues to lose control of the situation in the Middle East

The White House has already confirmed to the media that one of the F-15E crew members was rescued, while the other is still being searched for.

These events were immediately reported to President Donald Trump, but he did not want to comment on such serious losses.

According to The New York Times, the pilot of the A-10 that crashed in the Persian Gulf was also evacuated.

The Iranian media outlet Tasnim News Agency announced the destruction of a "modern American fighter jet" and also released the first photographic evidence — the wreckage of the plane.

If this is indeed true, then this is actually the first combat loss of an American fighter jet in the war in the Middle East.

Moreover, it is stated that as a result of Iranian attacks in the United Arab Emirates, the largest gas processing plant, Habshan, has stopped.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz also continues to deteriorate, and the US cannot solve this problem on its own.