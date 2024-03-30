The White House announced the purpose of Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukraine

The United States called Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine's power grid an attempt by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "plunge" the country "into darkness."

As US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted, on March 29, Russia carried out one of the largest air attacks on Ukraine's power system since the beginning of the war, "depriving many people across the country of heat, water and electricity in the still cold days of early spring."

The bombings — part of a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure — are a chilling reminder of Vladimir Putin's efforts to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and plunge them into darkness. Adrienne Watson Spokesperson for the US National Security Council

In a statement, Watson urged the US House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill that would allow more air defense equipment to be sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine's need is urgent, and we cannot afford further delays, the spokeswoman of the US National Security Council emphasized. Share

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on March 29

On the night of March 29, the Russians released 60 kamikaze drones and 39 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 56 drones and 29 missiles.

In total, the occupiers used 99 means of air destruction, of which 84 were destroyed.

The enemy deliberately targeted energy facilities and attacked three TPPs, in particular the Kaniv and Dniester HPPs, seriously damaging their equipment. Critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were also attacked.

Electricity blackout schedules have been introduced in seven regions due to shelling. In particular, emergency blackout schedules are currently in effect in: