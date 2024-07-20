According to Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, the White House does not have an unequivocal answer regarding Ukraine's lifting of restrictions on the use of American weapons for strikes against the Russian Federation.

Can the Biden administration allow Ukraine to freely use American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation

Sullivan emphasized that this question was already asked to President Biden during the press conference following the results of the NATO summit.

At that time, the head of the White House noted that the USA is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and the needs of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Biden's national security adviser emphasized that the change in the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine also changes the priorities in support from the US.

So I can't give a definite answer to this question about the future, - said Sullivan. Share

However, he emphasized that currently President Biden assumes that circumstances are changing.

So he allowed the weapons provided to Ukraine to strike the territory of the Russian Federation near the border, when Russia launched a second offensive in the direction of Kharkiv.

What is the current position of the United States regarding the use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation

However, so far, Biden's policy regarding long-range strikes on Russian territory has not changed.

Sullivan also said that weapons from the US are critical for this war. However, he does not know what the policies of the likely new administration will be.

In addition, the US President's National Security Adviser believes that the expected transition of the coordination of armed support of Ukraine from the US to NATO will ensure the supply of aid to Ukrainian forces under any administration.

He emphasized that NATO will play a decisive role and will be the basis of support for Ukraine "on a long-term, sustainable basis."