On the territory of Romania, on October 4, the wreckage of an attack drone launched by the Russian invaders in the direction of Ukraine was once again discovered.
Points of attention
- Continued activity of Russian drones in Romania near the border with Ukraine indicates Russia's aggressive behavior.
- Romania has encountered multiple instances of Russian drone wreckage on its territory, highlighting Russia's unjustified attacks on Ukrainian facilities.
- The Ministry of Defense of Romania condemned the Russian Federation's attacks against Ukrainian civilian objects as violations of international law.
- Specialists from various Romanian departments are actively analyzing the found fragments of the Russian drone in accordance with legal procedures.
- Ongoing discoveries of Russian drone wreckage in Romania underscore the tensions in the region due to Russia's actions in the conflict with Ukraine.
Fragments of the Russian Shahed were found again in Romania
As noted by the Ministry of Defense of Romania, the fragments of the drone were found in the area of the Litzovsky Canal, approximately one kilometer from the Georgiiv estuary in the Danube Delta.
They emphasized that the drone was found in an out-of-town area, and it did not hit any infrastructure elements.
The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously violate international law.
Russian martyrs fell many times in Romania
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romania has repeatedly reported that it had found wreckage of Russian drones on its territory.
Also, on August 20, fragments of Russian drones were again found on the territory of Romania.
The same finds were discovered several more times in September.
In addition, according to the Air Force, on the night of September 8, a Russian drone flew into Romania from the Odesa region. At the same time, residents of the Romanian counties bordering Ukraine received a notification about the threat of objects falling.
And on September 27, an alarm was announced in Romania for residents of the northern part of Tulcea County. The reason was the detection of a group of Russian drones that were heading to Ukrainian targets on the border with Romania.