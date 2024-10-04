The wreckage of another Russian drone was found in Romania

On the territory of Romania, on October 4, the wreckage of an attack drone launched by the Russian invaders in the direction of Ukraine was once again discovered.

Fragments of the Russian Shahed were found again in Romania

As noted by the Ministry of Defense of Romania, the fragments of the drone were found in the area of the Litzovsky Canal, approximately one kilometer from the Georgiiv estuary in the Danube Delta.

A team of specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs searched the specified perimeter, from where fragments of a Russian-made drone were recovered, which will be analyzed in accordance with legal procedures.

They emphasized that the drone was found in an out-of-town area, and it did not hit any infrastructure elements.

The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously violate international law.

Russian martyrs fell many times in Romania

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romania has repeatedly reported that it had found wreckage of Russian drones on its territory.

For example, after the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 31, new fragments of a drone were discovered in Romania in the Čatalkioi district of Tulcea county.

Also, on August 20, fragments of Russian drones were again found on the territory of Romania.

The same finds were discovered several more times in September.

In addition, according to the Air Force, on the night of September 8, a Russian drone flew into Romania from the Odesa region. At the same time, residents of the Romanian counties bordering Ukraine received a notification about the threat of objects falling.

And on September 27, an alarm was announced in Romania for residents of the northern part of Tulcea County. The reason was the detection of a group of Russian drones that were heading to Ukrainian targets on the border with Romania.