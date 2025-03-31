Third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupiers. Zelenskyy commemorates the fallen Ukrainians

March 31 marks the 3rd anniversary of the liberation of the city of Bucha from Russian invaders, which has become a symbol of the aggressor country's terror on the territory of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on the important anniversary.

Zelenskyy honored those killed at the hands of the occupiers in Bucha

Zelenskyy recalled the terrible days of spring 2022, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine expelled the Russian occupiers from Bucha.

Three years ago, our soldiers liberated Bucha from the Russian occupiers. And the world saw what Russian occupation was like. People killed in the streets. People tortured. Graves in the yards of ordinary houses. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that since then, no one in the world can say that they do not know what Ukraine is defending.

Memorial in Bucha

Ukraine is fighting for the life of its people. So that no one on our land will ever do what the Russian occupiers did. Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by the Russian war! Eternal gratitude to all our people who defend Ukraine! Share

Bucha and Bucha district. 33 days of occupation. Over 1,400 deaths, including 37 children. Over 175 people found in mass graves and torture chambers. 9,000 Russian war crimes. 365 days since this Ukrainian city is free again. A symbol of the atrocities of the Russian army.