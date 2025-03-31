Third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupiers. Zelenskyy commemorates the fallen Ukrainians

March 31 marks the 3rd anniversary of the liberation of the city of Bucha from Russian invaders, which has become a symbol of the aggressor country's terror on the territory of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on the important anniversary.
Zelenskyy honored those killed at the hands of the occupiers in Bucha
Zelenskyy recalled the terrible days of spring 2022, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine expelled the Russian occupiers from Bucha.
The President noted that since then, no one in the world can say that they do not know what Ukraine is defending.
On the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha in 2024, the online.ua team went to Bucha to talk to the townspeople to remember how the city fought the enemy.
Bucha and Bucha district. 33 days of occupation. Over 1,400 deaths, including 37 children. Over 175 people found in mass graves and torture chambers. 9,000 Russian war crimes. 365 days since this Ukrainian city is free again. A symbol of the atrocities of the Russian army.
We will never forget the victims of this war and will definitely bring all Russian murderers to justice.
