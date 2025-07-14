This is a record. Bitcoin crossed the $120,000 mark for the first time

On July 14, Bitcoin set a new record value, reaching $120,000.
Points of attention
- Bitcoin reached a new record high of $120,000 on July 14, driven by institutional demand and support from the US presidential administration.
- The stable growth of Bitcoin's price is attributed to expectations of further growth and favorable regulations supported by President Donald Trump.
- IG market analyst Tony Sycamore predicts that Bitcoin's price could potentially reach $125,000 as the rally continues.
Bitcoin crosses $120,000 for the first time
It is said that Bitcoin reached a record high of $122,571.19, then fell to $121,952.61, which is 2.4% higher than the previous figure.
On the same day, the US House of Representatives is set to debate a series of bills aimed at providing the digital asset industry with the national regulatory framework it has long needed.
These demands are supported by US President Donald Trump, who has called himself a "crypto president" and called on politicians to review regulations in favor of the industry.
IG market analyst Tony Sycamore believes that the cryptocurrency's price rise is due to strong institutional demand, expectations of further growth, and support from Trump.
Bitcoin's rise in value, which has risen 29% since the beginning of the year, has led to broader gains in other cryptocurrencies over the past few sessions, even despite Trump's chaotic tariffs, the publication writes.
