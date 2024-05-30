Europol arrests three cybercriminals in Ukraine during large-scale operation

Four people were arrested in Ukraine and Armenia, and over 100 internet servers were disabled or blocked in an internationally coordinated operation targeting cyberinfrastructure used for malware.

The "Operation "Final" was initiated and carried out by France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Europol reported about it on May 30.

In addition, Armenia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine also supported the operation with various actions such as arrests, questioning of suspects, searches, and seizure or deletion of servers and domains.

Arrests were made in Armenia (one person) and Ukraine (three). Law enforcement agencies currently control over 2,000 domains.

According to the results of the days of actions of persons involved in this criminal activity and wanted by Germany, on May 30, 2024, they will be added to the European list of the most wanted persons. These individuals are wanted for involvement in serious cybercriminal activity.

Having carried out the largest international cyber police operation to date, law enforcement agencies have dealt a serious blow to the field of cybercrime, said Martina Link, vice president of the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany.

Malware allows cybercriminals to connect to people's computers for malicious purposes secretly.

According to investigators, one of the main suspects earned at least 69 million euros in cryptocurrency by renting out criminal infrastructure facilities for hosting ransomware. The suspect's operations are continuously monitored, and legal authorization has already been obtained to seize these assets in future actions.

