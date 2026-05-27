Tikhanovskaya launched the Mission of Democratic Forces of Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya opened the Mission of Democratic Forces of Belarus in Kyiv during her visit to Ukraine. The politician believes that this will provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the democratic forces of both countries.
Points of attention
- The mission serves as a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation, and support, aiming to make the shared goals of Ukraine and Belarus more consistent and visible.
- Tikhanovskaya emphasizes that a free Belarus and a free Ukraine are interconnected, advocating for joint efforts to realize a common future.
Tikhanovskaya continues to fight for freedom for Belarus
She also drew attention to the fact that even more joint efforts are needed to support Ukraine, Belarusian volunteers and fighters, as well as Belarusians living in Ukraine.
According to Tikhanovskaya, this new mission will make the implementation of these goals more consistent and visible.
What is important to understand is that the mission was headed by Svetlana Shatilina — she will become the official representative of the democratic forces of Belarus in Ukraine.