Tikhanovskaya launched the Mission of Democratic Forces of Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya opened the Mission of Democratic Forces of Belarus in Kyiv during her visit to Ukraine. The politician believes that this will provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the democratic forces of both countries.

Tikhanovskaya continues to fight for freedom for Belarus

I am grateful to Ukrainian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebynynos, for joining us, as well as to everyone who helped create this mission. Svitlana Tikhanovskaya Leader of the Belarusian opposition

She also drew attention to the fact that even more joint efforts are needed to support Ukraine, Belarusian volunteers and fighters, as well as Belarusians living in Ukraine.

According to Tikhanovskaya, this new mission will make the implementation of these goals more consistent and visible.

It will become a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation, and support. It will help Ukrainians understand who to work with, and Belarusians in Ukraine understand where to turn, the Belarusian opposition leader is convinced. Share

What is important to understand is that the mission was headed by Svetlana Shatilina — she will become the official representative of the democratic forces of Belarus in Ukraine.

"A free Belarus and a free Ukraine are part of the same future," said Svitlana Tikhanovskaya. Share