The TikTok social network blocked the accounts of Kremlin-controlled Russian state media because of their involvement in covert influence operations.

What is known about the blocking of Russian propaganda on TikTok

It is noted that the decision is part of the social network's efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation ahead of the US presidential election.

It is known that the social network deleted the accounts of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which manages the RIA Novosti and Sputnik news agencies, as well as TV-Novosti, whose daughter is the RT channel.

TikTok social network

The TikTok administration notes that the accounts of Kremlin-controlled media have been blocked in Great Britain and the EU, and their content has been flagged as state-controlled around the world.

However, it is now believed that they have been banned forever.

What is known about the blocking of Kremlin propaganda in other networks

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, also banned Russia Today, RT and other Kremlin propaganda media over attempts at foreign influence.

The bans come after the US indicted two RT employees this month for allegedly trying to hire the US company to produce online content to influence the election.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the Kremlin is trying to create as much artificial content as possible with the help of AI to influence the US presidential election.

At the same time, the aggressor country is ahead in its efforts of all other countries that are trying to resort to similar attempts.

According to a representative of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), who wished to remain anonymous, Russia is actively using artificial intelligence to promote Trump and discredit Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, including through conspiracy theories.

Generative AI, the official explained, creates content — text, images and video — that looks human-made, based on learning from previous data.

According to an ODNI representative, Russia uses AI content to influence elections more than other countries, although the exact amount of such content is not known. She also has more experience and a better understanding of how US elections work and what targets to choose for influence.