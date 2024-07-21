Tomasz Sekala, a volunteer from Poland, died at the front

Tomasz Sekala, a 22-year-old volunteer from Poland, died in the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. They said goodbye to him at Baikovo cemetery in Kyiv on July 20.

What is known about the 22-year-old volunteer from Poland

Military belonged to the Legion of International Territorial Defense.

Sekala was born on September 1, 2001. In the fall of 2023, he joined the legion. Died on the battlefield on July 13 in the village of Dibrova, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

They said goodbye to him on July 20 at the Baikovo cemetery in Kyiv. The solemn farewell ceremony for the 22-year-old Pole was attended by a military chaplain, fellow soldiers and the current consul of Poland in Kyiv, Pavel Owad.

The soldier will be buried in his hometown in the Lublin region.

Foreigners are fighting against the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Volunteers from different countries are fighting on the side of Ukraine, defending its independence and sovereignty from the Russian invaders. Unfortunately, as a result of hostilities, there are casualties among foreign fighters.

In March 2023, the first Estonian, Ivo Yurak, died in Ukraine, and in September, Tanel Kriggul. In February 2024, Tadas Tumas, the first volunteer from Lithuania, died in the war and was buried with honors in Vilnius.

Also, on October 12, it became known about the death of a volunteer paramedic from Denmark. He helped the Ukrainians from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the body of Daniel Burke, a 36-year-old volunteer from Great Britain, was found in Ukraine. He was considered missing.