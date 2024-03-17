Transnistria region claim a drone attack on one of the military units

An unknown drone allegedly attacked a military facility in unrecognized Transnistria. A video of the strike of the Mi-8 helicopter stationed there is published online.

The drone allegedly attacked a military unit in Transnistria

Russian propaganda agencies, with reference to the mass media of the unrecognized Transnistria, wrote that there was a fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol, which was caused by an explosion.

The cause of the explosion is called an attack by an attack drone. They do not say who the drone belonged to.

Also, the mass media are distributing videos, as they claim, from the place of the explosion in the military part of Tiraspol. It shows the remains of the helicopter.

Local media reported that there were no victims, and that law enforcement officers were working on the scene and had opened a criminal case.

The situation in Transnistria: what is known

According to the authorities of Moldova, Russia illegally printed election ballots in Transnistria on the eve of the presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation from March 15 to 17.

The move violates an agreement to allow voting at only one polling station at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

About 1,500 Russian "peacekeepers" are in Transnistria.

On February 28, the so-called congress of deputies of all levels took place in the unrecognized Transnistria, at which they adopted an appeal to the Russian Federation with a request for protection from the "pressure of Moldova".

The statement says that Moldova has "launched an economic war" against the separatist entity.

It is about the fact that Moldova introduced customs duties on goods imported and exported from Transnistria as part of its desire to join the European Union.