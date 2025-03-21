Trump announces new achievements regarding peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that during the negotiations with the Ukrainian and Russian sides, we can already talk about achieving a "framework agreement" on a peaceful settlement.
Trump announced the "framework of the agreement" between Ukraine and Russia
He told reporters about this on March 21 at the White House.
He once again emphasized that he had a "very good" conversation with "both gentlemen," calling the President of Ukraine and the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation that.
And I think we have a framework agreement. I hope we have a framework agreement.
He once again stated that he wants to “stop the killings of Russians and Ukrainians.” He also “seeks to return the funds” that the Biden administration spent on supporting Ukraine, again naming the sum of $350 billion.