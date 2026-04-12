Trump announces total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

On April 12, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that the United States Navy was beginning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- Trump accuses the Iranian regime of resorting to blackmail and emphasizes the need to end the situation for the benefit of Iran.
- Details about other countries participating in the blockade remain undisclosed, raising concerns about the broader implications of this strategic move.
Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz
According to the head of the White House, the meeting between the American and Iranian delegations went well, as most of the points were discussed and agreed upon.
Despite this, Trump does not hide that the issue of nuclear weapons, which is the most important, still remains unresolved.
The American leader believes that the Iranian regime is resorting to blackmail, and he is not going to tolerate it.
That is why Trump ordered the US Navy to track and intercept every ship in international waters that has paid tax to Iran.
According to Trump, other countries will be involved in this blockade, but he did not specify which ones.