Trump announces total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

On April 12, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that the United States Navy was beginning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz

According to the head of the White House, the meeting between the American and Iranian delegations went well, as most of the points were discussed and agreed upon.

Despite this, Trump does not hide that the issue of nuclear weapons, which is the most important, still remains unresolved.

Immediately, the United States Navy, the best in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKING any and all vessels attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach a regime of “EVERYONE IN, ALL OUT,” but Iran has not allowed that to happen, simply stating, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” which no one knows anything about. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader believes that the Iranian regime is resorting to blackmail, and he is not going to tolerate it.

That is why Trump ordered the US Navy to track and intercept every ship in international waters that has paid tax to Iran.

Any Iranian who opens fire on us or on peaceful vessels will be DESTROYED! Iran knows better than anyone how to END this situation that has already devastated their country. Their navy is destroyed, their air force is destroyed, their anti-aircraft and radar systems are down, Khomeini and most of their "leaders" are dead — all because of their nuclear ambitions. Share

According to Trump, other countries will be involved in this blockade, but he did not specify which ones.