After the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate — Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — the White House said that the Nobel Committee "put politics above peace."

The White House took offense at the Nobel Committee

This was announced by White House Communications Director Stephen Chung on the social network X.

President Trump will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with his willpower. The Nobel Committee has proven that for him, politics comes before peace. Share

The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

On October 10 at 12:00 Kyiv time in Oslo, the capital of Norway, the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was announced. The award went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corini Machado.

Previously, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he deserves the Peace Prize because he has been able to stop several wars since the beginning of his new term in the White House.

In response to the question of why Trump did not receive the prize, a representative of the committee stated that the organization "bases its decisions solely on the works of Alfred Nobel," and not on public campaigns.

Maria Machado

Maria Corina Machado is a Venezuelan opposition leader who was barred from running in last year's presidential election, which the international community called opaque and unfair.

On the eve of the vote, Machado organized mass rallies in Caracas in support of candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

Her activism has caused concern for the regime of Nicolas Maduro, as Machado has managed to unite the opposition and mobilize thousands of Venezuelans for protests and to the polls.