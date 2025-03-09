Trump got angry with Britain after Zelensky's visit — what happened?
Trump got angry with Britain after Zelensky's visit — what happened?

Trump is not happy with Britain's strong support for Zelensky and Ukraine
Source:  Daily Mail

As journalists have learned, US President Donald Trump took offense at the British government, in particular the royal family, after King Charles met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at his country estate.

  • The clash between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the Oval Office led to King Charles openly demonstrating solidarity with Zelensky, adding to Trump's discontent.
  • The meeting between King Charles and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau further strained Trump's relations, highlighting ongoing international conflicts and disagreements.

According to insiders, joint photos of the British king with the president of Ukraine made Trump feel "less special."

What is important to understand is that Charles previously sent the White House an invitation to visit the United Kingdom.

It was an extremely symbolic moment when the king received Volodymyr Zelensky after a high-profile conflict in the Oval Office.

Interestingly, official London told Trump's team that it would be inappropriate to tell the king who he could or could not meet.

Charles openly demonstrated solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskyy a day after the presidents of Ukraine and the United States clashed in the Oval Office. The following day, the British king also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom Trump also has extremely strained relations due to Washington's trade war and outright encroachments on Canada's sovereignty and independence.

