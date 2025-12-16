Trump mocked murdered Hollywood director Reiner

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly publicly ridiculed Robert Reiner. He voiced the assumption that the famous Hollywood actor and director was killed because of his anti-Trump views. Against the backdrop of the latest cynical statements, the head of the White House came under a barrage of criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.
Points of attention
- The tragic deaths of Robert Reiner and his wife Michelle, allegedly at the hands of their son, Nick Reiner, have become entangled in a political discourse due to Trump's callous remarks.
- The incident underscores the importance of maintaining respect and empathy in public discourse, even in the face of political differences, as emphasized by the swift reactions from key political figures.
Trump has once again provoked a loud scandal
According to American media reports, 78-year-old Rainer and his 70-year-old wife Michelle were found dead on December 14 in their own home.
Police have arrested their son, Nick Reiner, on suspicion of murder, but his motive is still unknown.
Trump decided to comment on this tragedy, but in his own cynical style.
For example, he suggested that Reiner and his wife died "probably because of the anger he aroused" by speaking out against the current US president.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia immediately responded to these cynical statements.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump's main ally, also did not hide his indignation.