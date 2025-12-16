Trump mocked murdered Hollywood director Reiner

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly publicly ridiculed Robert Reiner. He voiced the assumption that the famous Hollywood actor and director was killed because of his anti-Trump views. Against the backdrop of the latest cynical statements, the head of the White House came under a barrage of criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Trump has once again provoked a loud scandal

According to American media reports, 78-year-old Rainer and his 70-year-old wife Michelle were found dead on December 14 in their own home.

Police have arrested their son, Nick Reiner, on suspicion of murder, but his motive is still unknown.

Trump decided to comment on this tragedy, but in his own cynical style.

For example, he suggested that Reiner and his wife died "probably because of the anger he aroused" by speaking out against the current US president.

He was known for driving people crazy with his rabid obsession with President Donald Trump. Donald Trump President of the United States

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia immediately responded to these cynical statements.

"This is a family tragedy that has nothing to do with politics or political enemies," she shamed Trump. Share

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump's main ally, also did not hide his indignation.