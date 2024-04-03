Trump posts $175 million bail in civil fraud case

American politician Donald Trump posted bail in the amount of $175 million in a civil fraud case so that New York state authorities would not seize his assets pending an appeal of the verdict.

What is known about Trump's bail

The bond was necessary to keep New York Attorney General Letitia James from initiating legal action to seize his property.

As promised, Trump bailed. He hopes to defend his rights in the appeal and cancel this unjust sentence, said the lawyer of the ex-president of the USA, Alina Habba. Share

If Trump does not win the appeal, he will still owe more than $450 million in civil fraud judgments. At the same time, his debt is growing by about $100,000 a day because interest will continue to accrue until the appeal is completed.

Trump denies any allegations in the civil fraud case and other cases against him.

The charges against former US President

Ninety-one charges have been brought against Trump in four criminal cases.

Among other things, it is about illegal handling of secret documents, an attempt to falsify election results and illegal spending of funds collected for the presidential campaign.

Attorney Smith is investigating efforts to nullify the 2020 US election that led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The investigation concerned, in particular, the nomination of fake voters in states lost by Trump and a campaign to pressure his then-Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the election.