Trump threatened the Americans with consequences in case of defeat in the elections

On Saturday, March 16, former US President Donald Trump said that if he does not win the presidential election in November, it will mean the likely end of American democracy.

What did Trump threaten in case of defeat in November

The former president made the announcement in a speech to supporters in Ohio after repeating his baseless claim that his 2020 election loss was the result of fraud.

During the outdoor speech, which was accompanied by "high winds and profanity", Trump said that his defeat in the election this year would mean the end of democracy in the United States.

"If we don't win this election, I don't think you'll have another election in this country," he predicted. Share

When Trump in his speech touched on the topic of introducing tariffs on imported cars, he said that if he is not elected, "it will be a bloodbath for the whole country."

When asked to explain this statement, his representatives pointed to a post by a New York Times journalist on the X social network, which said that Trump's comment about the "bloodbath" came against the background of a discussion about the auto industry and the US economy.

When asked to respond to Trump's comment about the "bloodbath", the spokesman for the election campaign of the current US President Joe Biden, James Singer, condemned Trump's "extremism", "his thirst for revenge" and "threats of political violence", writes Reuters.

Can Trump end support for Ukraine?

Trump is an experienced person. He fell and rose again many times. This is a very serious trait, - said Budanov about the former president, who does not hide his desire to reduce the support of Ukraine from the US and whose allies in Congress oppose efforts aimed at providing more aid, the publication notes.

Trump and Johnson cannot help but understand that they are "putting a cross" on the aid package to Ukraine — the exposal in the United States

The head of military intelligence made clear Ukraine's desperate need for more ammunition and weapons to deter Russian attacks, but dismissed the risk that the US would leave Ukraine alone with Russia if Trump wins the election.