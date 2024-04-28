The statements of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) regarding the Russian branch of the organization look like an attempt to whiten the reputation of the latter.
IFCH works as a lawyer of the Russian Red Cross — Lubinets
Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on Facebook.
He emphasized that the IFCH, stating the absence of the Russian CH in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, does not say anything about its activities in Crimea. At the same time, the RCH stole the property of the National Society of the Red Cross of Ukraine in Crimea, in connection with which criminal proceedings have been opened.
Lubinets also called the IFRC's deplorable position regarding the RFCH's cooperation with the Artek camp in Crimea, the director of which has been sanctioned for involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
The federation's conclusions currently state only that "RCH's partnership with the Artek camp requires a serious review." These words look pitiful: because when there are facts, action is needed, not consideration of the situation from different angles.
Lubinets believes that the IFCH should pay attention to the fact that the RFCH collected funds for the families of mobilized and military servicemen of Russia, and also supported mobilization campaigns for the war in Ukraine.
He noted that he has received confirmation regarding the upcoming meeting with the new president of the Red Cross and plans to raise the above-mentioned issues in a conversation with her.
Lubinets called for an investigation into the activities of the Russian Red Cross
Recently, information appeared on the Internet that the president of the Russian Red Cross (RCH) is related to the pro-Putin "patriotic" organization, and the employees of the RCH talk about the impossibility of peace with "Ukrainian Nazis."
Lubinets also drew attention to the fact that the RCH is taught in military meetings and training for children, where the ideology of continuing the war against Ukraine is spread, and symbols of aggression "Z" are used.
He informed that he sent a letter to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent with demands to publicly condemn such actions and conduct a transparent investigation into the actions of the Russian Red Cross.
Lubinets demands that the RCH's membership and participation in the community be suspended for the duration of the investigation. If the data is confirmed during the investigation, it is necessary to demand the exclusion of the Russian organization from the federation, the ombudsman emphasized.