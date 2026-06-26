Two Russian spies sentenced to prison in Latvia
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Two Russian spies sentenced to prison in Latvia

Two Russian spies sentenced to prison in Latvia
Читати українською
Source:  Delphi

In Latvia, two people, including previously well-known taxi driver Sergei Sidorov, found guilty of espionage for the Russian Federation, were sentenced to 5 and 6 years.

Points of attention

  • Sidorov was sentenced to six years in prison and two years of probation. Taking into account the time he has already spent in custody, he will have to serve another three years and ten months in prison.
  • The court sentenced Nikolaeva to five years in prison and two years of probation.

Latvia jails two Russian spies

On June 26, the Riga City Court found Svetlana Nikolaeva and taxi driver Sergei Sidorov guilty of collecting undisclosed information in favor of Russia.

The court sentenced Nikolaeva to five years in prison and two years of probation. Taking into account the time she has already spent in custody, Nikolaeva will have to spend another two years and ten months in prison.

Sidorov was sentenced to six years in prison and two years of probation. Taking into account the time he has already spent in custody, he will have to serve another three years and ten months in prison.

The preventive measure applied to Nikolaeva and Sidorov — taking them into custody — was left unchanged until the verdict enters into force.

The verdict can be appealed to higher courts.

Sidorov is accused of asking one of the prisoners to find out the names of other people accused of espionage. Sidorov was later given the personal details of three of these people.

During the court debate, Sidorov's lawyer recalled the defendant's previous testimony, explaining that his words "the same spies as me" should be interpreted as "the same pseudo-spies as me."

Nikolaeva, who was accused along with Sidorov, was involved in this criminal case after it emerged, according to the prosecution, that she had traveled to Russia not only to help her son with various documents, but also, according to her, to receive money from Sidorov's relative, intended to pay for a lawyer's services.

The indictment states that in this way Nikolaeva passed on information about the prisoners, information about which Sidorov received.

According to the defense attorney, Sidorov's mother herself contacted Nikolaeva, as both defendants had previously been classmates.

According to the indictment, the group "Baltic Anti-Fascists" was created on the Telegram platform along with other channels in October 2022. Together, they collected information to help Russia and its services attack Latvia's security.

Telegram channels run by the "Baltic Anti-Fascists" regularly published invitations for Latvian residents to collect information useful to Russian special services and intelligence. Invitations were also published to collect information about the development of Latvia's defense system, Latvia's international cooperation, NATO defense plans, practical activities of NATO member states in Latvia, as well as information about Latvia's support for Ukraine.

In some cases, the posts indicated that this information would be transferred to the Investigative Committee of Russia or the Federal Security Service (FSB). In turn, information of a strategic and operational-tactical nature is primarily needed by the Main Intelligence Directorate and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Responding to these invitations, Sidorov, guided by ideological motives, agreed to collect information, knowing that it would be passed on to Russian special services, the prosecutor's office emphasizes.

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