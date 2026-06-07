Pentagon raises alarm over Israeli espionage

According to NBC News, the US Department of Defense has been gripped by a wave of panic over Israel's increasing espionage activities against the United States. In fact, the Pentagon has even urgently raised the level of counterintelligence threat from its main ally in the Middle East to the highest level.

Relations between the US and Israel continue to deteriorate

According to anonymous sources, the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently released a new counterintelligence threat assessment.

This occurred during a conflict between the US president and the Israeli leader over further actions in the Middle East.

According to insiders, the threat level of espionage from Israel has been raised to "critical" amid recent events.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's team has concluded that Israel is currently doing everything possible to spy on senior US officials.

Tel Aviv wants to obtain data on internal discussions and decision-making in the White House regarding conflicts in the Middle East.

According to one current American official, the document states that Israel assesses its human espionage and technical intelligence collection capabilities to be at a "critical level." Share

By the way, it recently became known that after the Israeli army's strikes on Lebanon, US President Donald Trump lashed out with accusations at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.