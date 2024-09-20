Typhoon Pulasan rages in Shanghai, China — video

In the financial center of China, the city of Shanghai, 112 thousand people were evacuated from dangerous areas due to the typhoon "Pulasan" (Pulasan), which brought extreme downpours to the metropolis on September 20.
Heavy downpours in Shanghai: what is known
In order to prevent casualties and minimize material damage, the city authorities ordered to return to the ports 649 ships that were at sea, and to suspend the movement of 54 trains and 26 ferries.
Thus, data from stations in two areas of the city showed more than 300 mm of precipitation within six hours, breaking historical records for these places since the beginning of meteorological observations.
Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of the year, hit Shanghai on the evening of September 19, two days after the 13th typhoon Bebinca hit the city on September 16 and is considered the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.
What is known about the effects of typhoon "Yagi" in Vietnam
On September 9, a destructive typhoon "Yagi" raged in Vietnam, which led to the death of local residents and damage and destruction of infrastructure facilities.
It is noted that "Yagi" will be the most powerful storm in Asia in 2024.
According to preliminary estimates by the authorities, 46 people died as a result of the typhoon. 22 people are considered missing due to landslides and floods.