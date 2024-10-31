Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document — what it provides

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv and Budapest are preparing a "bilateral document". It will cover security issues and Ukraine's integration into NATO.

What is known about the preparation of the document between Ukraine and Hungary

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said during a meeting with heads of communities and districts of Transcarpathia, a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary is currently being prepared.

It is aimed at overcoming misunderstandings and solving modern and historical challenges so that the issue of national minorities does not create tension between our countries. We are ready for a positive dialogue, Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted Share

The president added that the document will also include security aspects.

Our minimum demand for Hungary is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO. It is not necessary to support, but at least not to hinder," Zelensky emphasized. Share

We will remind you that the European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled the requirements of 2022, in particular regarding the Hungarian minority.

Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union

The Hungarian leader cynically began to compare the European Union with the communist regime that Hungarians fought in 1956.

Moreover, the odious politician lied that the bloc's pressure on Budapest is constantly increasing.

According to Viktor Orbán, the key lesson of the 1956 year for his people is that "we should fight for only one thing - for Hungary and Hungarian freedom."

The Prime Minister of Hungary also stated that the independent policy of his country is allegedly unacceptable to Brussels.