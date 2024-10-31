Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document — what it provides
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document — what it provides

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document — what it provides
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv and Budapest are preparing a "bilateral document". It will cover security issues and Ukraine's integration into NATO.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary aimed at addressing security issues and Ukraine's NATO integration.
  • The document seeks to overcome misunderstandings and historical challenges related to national minorities to prevent tensions between the two countries.
  • Ukraine's minimum demand for Hungary is to not block its invitation to NATO, as confirmed by the European Commission.
  • Hungarian PM Orban's 'cold war' stance against the EU poses challenges, with Orban comparing the EU to the communist regime and expressing reluctance towards Ukraine's victory plan.
  • Orban's call for negotiations with Russia and his alleged opposition to Brussels highlight ongoing tensions in the region.

What is known about the preparation of the document between Ukraine and Hungary

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said during a meeting with heads of communities and districts of Transcarpathia, a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary is currently being prepared.

It is aimed at overcoming misunderstandings and solving modern and historical challenges so that the issue of national minorities does not create tension between our countries. We are ready for a positive dialogue, Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted

The president added that the document will also include security aspects.

Our minimum demand for Hungary is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO. It is not necessary to support, but at least not to hinder," Zelensky emphasized.

We will remind you that the European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled the requirements of 2022, in particular regarding the Hungarian minority.

Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union

The Hungarian leader cynically began to compare the European Union with the communist regime that Hungarians fought in 1956.

Moreover, the odious politician lied that the bloc's pressure on Budapest is constantly increasing.

According to Viktor Orbán, the key lesson of the 1956 year for his people is that "we should fight for only one thing - for Hungary and Hungarian freedom."

The Prime Minister of Hungary also stated that the independent policy of his country is allegedly unacceptable to Brussels.

Also, Viktor Orban recently stated that he does not support Ukraine's victory plan, and once again offered to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. Orban also stated that he was "frightened" by Ukraine's victory plan, and called on the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France on behalf of the entire European Union to "start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orbán accused the European Parliament of left-wing lies about Hungary
Orbán
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary seeks to increase purchases of Russian gas. What is known
Szijártó
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A total mess. Orbán fears the overthrow of the Hungarian government
The conflict between Orbán and the EU has significantly escalated

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?