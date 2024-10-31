Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document — what it provides

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv and Budapest are preparing a "bilateral document". It will cover security issues and Ukraine's integration into NATO.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary aimed at addressing security issues and Ukraine's NATO integration.
- The document seeks to overcome misunderstandings and historical challenges related to national minorities to prevent tensions between the two countries.
- Ukraine's minimum demand for Hungary is to not block its invitation to NATO, as confirmed by the European Commission.
- Hungarian PM Orban's 'cold war' stance against the EU poses challenges, with Orban comparing the EU to the communist regime and expressing reluctance towards Ukraine's victory plan.
- Orban's call for negotiations with Russia and his alleged opposition to Brussels highlight ongoing tensions in the region.
What is known about the preparation of the document between Ukraine and Hungary
As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said during a meeting with heads of communities and districts of Transcarpathia, a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary is currently being prepared.
The president added that the document will also include security aspects.
We will remind you that the European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled the requirements of 2022, in particular regarding the Hungarian minority.
Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union
The Hungarian leader cynically began to compare the European Union with the communist regime that Hungarians fought in 1956.
Moreover, the odious politician lied that the bloc's pressure on Budapest is constantly increasing.
According to Viktor Orbán, the key lesson of the 1956 year for his people is that "we should fight for only one thing - for Hungary and Hungarian freedom."
The Prime Minister of Hungary also stated that the independent policy of his country is allegedly unacceptable to Brussels.
Also, Viktor Orban recently stated that he does not support Ukraine's victory plan, and once again offered to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. Orban also stated that he was "frightened" by Ukraine's victory plan, and called on the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France on behalf of the entire European Union to "start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-