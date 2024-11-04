Ukraine and the World Bank signed a new agreement. Where will the funds go?

Within the framework of the new program "Sustainable, inclusive and ecologically balanced entrepreneurship" (RISE), Ukraine signed agreements with the World Bank in the amount of almost 600 million dollars.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on November 4.

Ukraine signed agreements with the World Bank in the amount of almost 600 million dollars within the framework of the new program. It was agreed upon at the Spring Meetings in Washington. And today the relevant agreements with the Bank were signed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal clarified that it is about the new project "Sustainable, inclusive and ecologically balanced entrepreneurship" (RISE), aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses, green transition, improvement of the business environment, digitalization and promotion of access to new markets. The project is scheduled to run until 2027, and the total planned amount of the program is more than 1 billion dollars.

This will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian economy and strengthen Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses to counter modern challenges. Thank you to World Bank President Ajay Banza, Managing Director Anna Bjerde, and Regional Director Bob Som for their continued involvement and support of Ukraine during the war.

The World Bank supports Ukraine

Since February 2022, Ukraine has already received more than USD 37 billion in budget support thanks to resources from international partners attracted through World Bank mechanisms.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.