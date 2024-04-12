Another 99 bodies of fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures.

The defenders' bodies were returned to Ukraine

It is noted that it was possible to repatriate:

77 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Donetsk direction;

20 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Zaporozhzhia directioTwo;

2 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Kharkiv direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will establish the identities of the dead, the coordination headquarters writes. Share

After identification, the bodies of service members will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.

What is known about the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers

Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange bodies. During the last repatriation event.

Thus, on March 29, the bodies of 121 fallen defenders were returned.

Yurii Taraniuk, head of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said in August 2023, Russia is handing over to Ukraine the bodies of soldiers who were officially recognised as prisoners of war. Although there were no reports of deterioration of their health or serious condition. This calls into question the quality of the work or whether the enemy has a medical board.

As of March 1, according to the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, in Ukraine, it was possible to identify more than 2,800 bodies and body fragments of dead Ukrainiservice membersmen.