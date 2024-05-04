Ukraine changes rules for determining fitness for military service

According to Oksana Sukhorukova, head of the Ministry of Defence's Healthcare Department, not only diseases but also dysfunctions of the body will be taken into account when determining fitness for military service.

What is known about the new rules for determining fitness for military service

Sukhorukova noted that according to the updated Order No. 402, the concept of limited fitness is excluded.

Accordingly, a person can have the status of either fit for military service or unfit.

The category of fit includes fully fit or fit for service in certain military units. At the same time, the eligibility criteria have been revised. It is a combination of the International Classification of Diseases, 10th edition, and the degree of impairment, explains Sukhorukova. Share

According to her, all diseases are divided into groups, each of which contains several categories.

Severe, moderate, mild condition, and in this regard, the fitness or unfitness or suitability for service in individual units is determined. Once again, it depends on the degree of dysfunction, said the head of the Defence Ministry's Healthcare Department. Share

These eligibility criteria, she said, are combined on the principle of "disease - degree of impairment".

In particular, the order contains 86 groups, in which more than 70 items include the item 'unfit', which includes about 5,000 diagnoses, and in each group there can be both fully fit and completely unfit, again, depending on the degree of impairment, Sukhorukova stressed. Share

Examples of how fitness or unfitness will be determined

She also gave examples:

there was an ulcer, only a scar remained — the person is fit;

the ulcer was complicated, surgery was performed to remove a large part of the stomach — not suitable;

amputations at any level, except the bone, foot and fingers — not suitable;

absence of one eye (blindness of one eye) — not suitable;

Sukhorukova also reminded that in case of health deterioration, a serviceman always has the opportunity to report to his commander about the deterioration of his health.