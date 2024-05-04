Ukraine changes rules for determining fitness for military service

According to Oksana Sukhorukova, head of the Ministry of Defence's Healthcare Department, not only diseases but also dysfunctions of the body will be taken into account when determining fitness for military service.
What is known about the new rules for determining fitness for military service
Sukhorukova noted that according to the updated Order No. 402, the concept of limited fitness is excluded.
Accordingly, a person can have the status of either fit for military service or unfit.
According to her, all diseases are divided into groups, each of which contains several categories.
These eligibility criteria, she said, are combined on the principle of "disease - degree of impairment".
Examples of how fitness or unfitness will be determined
She also gave examples:
there was an ulcer, only a scar remained — the person is fit;
the ulcer was complicated, surgery was performed to remove a large part of the stomach — not suitable;
amputations at any level, except the bone, foot and fingers — not suitable;
absence of one eye (blindness of one eye) — not suitable;
Sukhorukova also reminded that in case of health deterioration, a serviceman always has the opportunity to report to his commander about the deterioration of his health.