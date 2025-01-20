On January 20, Ukraine commemorates the Day of Remembrance of the "cyborgs" - Ukrainian military personnel who defended Donetsk airport from the Russian occupiers and mercenaries under their control for over 242 days.

The corresponding publication on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainian "cyborgs" was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

242 days of defense of Donetsk airport. They held out until the last moment where it seemed impossible. This is a story of extraordinary courage. About people who held out where concrete could not, — noted the head of state. Share

Zelenskyy called on all Ukrainians to cherish the memory of the cost of the battle to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty.

What is known about the heroic defense of Donetsk airport?

From May 26 to January 22, 2015, fighting for Donetsk Airport continued. On January 19-20, 2015, about 60 fighters were killed as a result of militants blowing up columns holding the airport barrier. On January 21, 2015, ATO forces withdrew from the DAP due to the destruction of the facility.

It has been 10 years since the end of the fighting for the airport. In inhuman conditions, in almost complete encirclement, with minimal weapons, and under constant Russian shelling, cyborgs held the defense of Donetsk airport.

Volunteers and medics also participated in the defense, so on the Day of Remembrance of Cyborgs, their memory is also honored. According to official data, more than 200 military personnel died defending Donetsk airport.

Taking advantage of another "truce," the Russians mined and blew up the supports of the last terminal, completely destroying it. During the airport's defense, dozens of tons of hailstones, heavy artillery shells, and Russian ammunition flew into the facility almost every day.