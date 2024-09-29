Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy

On September 29, victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy are commemorated in Ukraine. This is the 83rd anniversary of the most mass shooting in the tract, which was carried out by the Nazis on September 29-30, 1941.

Zelensky honored the memory of the victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, on September 29-30, 1941, in just two days, the Nazis shot more than 30,000 Jews in Kyiv.

On the "road of death" they drove whole families of the city's inhabitants to the ravine - men, children, women, pregnant women. The scale of this evil is still difficult to comprehend. In total, during the Nazi occupation, about 100 thousand people were killed in Babyny Yar. Virtually the entire the Jewish community of Kyiv and even those who tried to save them.Victims were also representatives of other nationalities. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Babyn Yar is a terrible symbol when the world chooses not to notice, to be silent, to be indifferent, to be not resolute enough to give a worthy rebuff to evil.

Babin Yar is a vivid proof of the atrocities that regimes led by leaders who rely on intimidation and violence are capable of. They are no different at all times. But the reaction of the world must be different. This is what the world had to learn. We must stand guard over humanity, life and justice. We must protect ourselves from evil. Eternal memory to all victims of the Nazis! Eternal condemnation to everyone who is guilty of the murders in Babyny Yar! Volodymyr Zelenskyi concluded.

The tragedy of Babiny Yar

