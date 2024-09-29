Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy

On September 29, victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy are commemorated in Ukraine. This is the 83rd anniversary of the most mass shooting in the tract, which was carried out by the Nazis on September 29-30, 1941.
- Babin Yar became a symbol of the terrible events when the Nazis shot thousands of people in Kyiv, preferring brutality and violence.
- The memory of the victims of Babi Yar reminds us of the need to prevent genocide and ensure protection against totalitarianism and violence.
- On September 29, the memory of the Babyny Yar tragedy is commemorated annually.
Zelensky honored the memory of the victims of the Babyny Yar tragedy
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, on September 29-30, 1941, in just two days, the Nazis shot more than 30,000 Jews in Kyiv.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Babyn Yar is a terrible symbol when the world chooses not to notice, to be silent, to be indifferent, to be not resolute enough to give a worthy rebuff to evil.
The tragedy of Babiny Yar
On September 29, 1941, mass executions of the Jewish population of Kyiv by the Nazi German occupiers began in Babiny Yar in the northwestern part of Kyiv.
In two days, on September 29 and 30, the Germans shot more than 30,000 Jews.
These executions are one of the most massive extermination actions during the Second World War. In addition to Jews, among the victims of those shootings are also Sinti and Roma, patients of psychiatric hospitals, and prisoners of war.