Ukraine launches mobile Helping Centers for survivors

On April 10, the official launch of three mobile centers for assistance to rescued civilians took place in Borodyanka. Thanks to them, residents of the de-occupied territories and frontline regions of Ukraine get access to qualified psychological, social and legal support.
What is essential to know about mobile Help Centers for survivors
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the mobile Helping Centers are part of a network of stationary Centers operating in 11 cities in Ukraine.
The following participated in the presentation of mobile Centers:
Deputy PM, Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna,
UNFPA representative, the UN Population Fund in Ukraine Massimo Diana,
The Ambassador of Spain in Ukraine, Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Ukraine, Peter Van de Velde.
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Lesya Karnaukh, and others also participated in the event.
Olga Stefanishyna considers the fact that the launch of mobile centers took place in Borodyanka to be symbolic, where two years ago, after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, the whole world saw the true face of Russia and the consequences of its crimes.
What is important to understand is that after the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, Ukraine faced an unprecedented level of violence.
As of today, more than 270 cases under the article "sexual violence" have been registered.
Despite this, the UN concluded that victims of sexual violence during the war maybe 10-20 times more than official data indicate.
Survivors helping centres provide comprehensive support to all those in need, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence.
According to Massimo Diana, UNFPA representative, the UN Population Fund in Ukraine, conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is a terrible crime that cannot be justified under any circumstances.
He emphasises that it is about thousands of victims with their own horrifying stories and experiences.
Spain and Belgium helped to expand the area of operation of the Helping Centers
Helping centres were created to respond to the challenges of war.
Internally displaced persons, people who have left war zones or occupied territories, local residents and anyone who needs support can get help here. Help is provided confidentially, free of charge and unconditionally.
The first Center for Helping Survivors opened in Zaporizhzhia in July 2022. Services also operate in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Mukachevo.
It is important to understand that two mobile centres for helping survivors, purchased with the support of the Spanish government, will work in the Kherson, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
Another one, purchased with the support of the Government of Belgium, will work in the Kharkiv region. Mobile centers are fully equipped to provide consultations.
Rescue centers were created on the initiative of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, with the assistance of the Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, in partnership with UNFPA, the UN Population Fund in Ukraine, thanks to the financial support of the governments of Austria, Belgium, Spain, of Sweden in cooperation with local authorities.