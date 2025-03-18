Ukraine may be left without HIV drugs — WHO sounds the alarm
Ukraine
Ukraine may face another serious problem
Source:  Reuters

Ukraine may soon experience a shortage of HIV drugs. Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria may also face the same problem, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Points of attention

  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has emphasized the importance of ensuring an orderly transition in funding to prevent critical medicine stockouts and maintain essential healthcare services.
  • In response to the funding challenges, the WHO announced plans to reduce its funding target for emergency operations, highlighting the urgent need to address the growing global health threats.

The WHO team draws attention to the fact that the unexpected decision of Donald Trump's team to suspend US foreign aid has "significantly disrupted" the supply of HIV drugs in 8 countries.

There is now a high probability that they could "completely run out of stock" of these vital medicines in the next few months.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has already made a statement on this matter.

The United States has a responsibility to ensure that, if direct funding for countries is terminated, this process is carried out in an orderly and humane manner, providing an opportunity to find alternative sources of funding.

In addition, it is noted that the WHO-Coordinated Global Network of Measles and Rubella Laboratories is facing the threat of immediate closure.

We also cannot ignore the fact that right now, measles incidence rates are once again rising in the United States.

In light of recent events, the WHO team announced that it intends to reduce its funding target for emergency operations in the 2026-2027 budget period to $872 million from $1.2 billion.

