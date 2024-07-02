Ukraine moves up in one of World Bank's main rankings
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine moves up in one of World Bank's main rankings

money
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

For the first time in history, the World Bank transferred Ukraine to the category of countries with incomes higher than average, according to the published classification of countries by income level for the 2024 financial year.

Points of attention

  • The increase in the incomes of Ukrainians took place despite the war that Russia started and is waging.
  • The rise in the country's ranking was the result of a recovery in economic growth, which led to a 5.3% increase in GDP after a decline in the previous year.
  • Russia moved into the category of countries with a high level of income against the background of the infusion of funds into the war.

Incomes of Ukrainians continue to grow despite the war started by the Russian Federation

According to the classification, the income of Ukrainian citizens was estimated by the bank at $5,070 per capita.

What is essential to understand is that the previously indicated indicator reached only $4,270.

World economies, according to the definition of the World Bank, are divided into four groups:

  1. low level of income;

  2. lower than average;

  3. higher than average;

  4. high.

In addition, it is emphasized that the classifications are updated every year on July 1, considering the gross national income (GNI) per capita for the previous calendar year.

The World Bank's income classification is aimed at reflecting the country's level of development, relying on GNI per capita as a widely available indicator of economic potential, the message says.

Photo: blogs.worldbank.org

How Ukraine managed to make this leap

According to foreign analysts, Ukraine's rating increase was due to the recovery of economic growth last year.

What is important to understand is that real GDP grew by 5.3% after falling by 28.8% in 2022, alongside a shrinking population that has declined by more than 15% since the Russian invasion began.

It is also indicated that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has entered the category of countries with a high-income level.

The main reasons are the rapid growth of military activity, the recovery of trade (by 6.8%), the financial sector (by 8.7%) and construction (by 6.6%). Experts note that all these factors provoked the growth of both natural (3.6%) and nominal (10.9%) GDP.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's National Bank forecasts unemployment decrease and wages increase amid Russia's invasion
NBU
labour market
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
National Bank of Ukraine clarifies reasons for new transfer restrictions
bank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?