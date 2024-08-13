Ukraine received 4.2 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine received a tranche of 4.2 billion euros from the European Union within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program for a total amount of 50 billion euros.

Where will the 4.2 billion euros received from the EU go?

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated, the funds will be directed to social programs, the humanitarian sphere and other important budget programs.

Instead, military expenditures will continue to be financed exclusively from own resources.

The tranche consists of preferential financing — 2.7 billion euros and a grant — 1.5 billion euros.

Shmyhal reminded that since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided Ukraine with more than 12 billion euros in budget support.

We continue to implement reforms that are essential to our sustainability, development and future. European partners support these efforts. By the end of the year, we expect to receive another tranche of aid, the prime minister added.

Ukraine Facility program

In February 2024, the European Parliament approved the regulations of the Ukraine Facility program. The EU support program for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros will be valid from 2024 to 2027.

In June, Ukraine and the European Union concluded a credit agreement within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

On July 17, the European Commission approved providing Ukraine with a tranche of EUR 4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility.