Ukraine received a $1.35 billion grant from the United States

The USA provided Ukraine with $1.35 billion in non-refundable aid. The state budget of Ukraine will receive the funds

Where will the new grant from the US be directed

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported, the US government directed funding through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and in coordination with the US Treasury Department and the US State Department.

These funds will be directed to priority humanitarian and social programs.

As the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko, noted, direct budget support from the United States since February 2022 has reached $28.2 billion.

This is the largest financial aid to Ukraine among all countries in the world. A reliable partnership with the US helps the Government of Ukraine maintain financial stability and support citizens through the provision of basic public services, such as education and rescue services, Serhiy Marchenko noted.

In the current year, budget support from the USA is provided in the amount of 7.8 billion dollars, of which 5.2 billion dollars have already been mobilized.

What is known about the grant to Ukraine from the World Bank

According to the Ministry of Finance, the project is aimed at partial coverage of state budget expenditures, including the implementation of social and humanitarian programs not related to the defense sphere.

The grant agreement provides for the involvement of Ukraine in a tranche within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine Project.

1.35 billion US dollars — a grant from the United States of America;

10.8 million euros — funds from the Trust Fund of many donors for co-financing the Second Loan Program for development policy in the field of economic recovery for Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to the PEACE in Ukraine project, the Ministry of Finance has already attracted almost 28 billion US dollars and more than 1.4 billion euros of budget support.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance note that the funds will reach the budget of Ukraine in the coming days.