Ukraine rescues two young men from Russian occupation

Two more Ukrainian teenagers were successfully returned home from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This happened as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.
Points of attention
- The joint efforts of various organizations, including the Humanity volunteer initiative and Save Ukraine organization, were instrumental in the successful rescue of Vadym and Hryhoriy.
- The Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights is actively involved in projects like 'The Way Home: A New Route' to bring back and support deported children and youth, shedding light on the ongoing struggle to protect Ukrainian children from abduction by Russia.
Украина спасла из российской оккупации двух юношей
According to the Bring Kids Back UA team, 16-year-old Vadym and his mother were forced to live for 3 years under occupation.
The family cherished hope for release, but over time, life became increasingly dangerous — their acquaintances disappeared after searches, speaking Ukrainian was risky even at home, and schooling was permeated with propaganda.
We also managed to successfully rescue 18-year-old Hryhoriy, who after graduating from school decided to take a risk and leave, because he realized that he did not want to lose the chance for a decent future.
The young man had been preparing for the trip for quite a long time and was finally able to implement this plan.
Currently, both boys are in the territory of free Ukraine, where they are receiving assistance and support — their names have been changed for security reasons.
If you want to learn more about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, watch the documentary “Damaged Childhood,” created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: