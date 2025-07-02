Ukraine rescues two young men from Russian occupation

Two more Ukrainian teenagers were successfully returned home from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This happened as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.

According to the Bring Kids Back UA team, 16-year-old Vadym and his mother were forced to live for 3 years under occupation.

The family cherished hope for release, but over time, life became increasingly dangerous — their acquaintances disappeared after searches, speaking Ukrainian was risky even at home, and schooling was permeated with propaganda.

Vadym refused to go to a Russian school because of this, but even distance learning according to the Ukrainian curriculum was dangerous. The rescue of Vadym and his mother was made possible thanks to the joint work of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, the Humanity volunteer initiative, and the Save Ukraine organization.

We also managed to successfully rescue 18-year-old Hryhoriy, who after graduating from school decided to take a risk and leave, because he realized that he did not want to lose the chance for a decent future.

The young man had been preparing for the trip for quite a long time and was finally able to implement this plan.

Currently, both boys are in the territory of free Ukraine, where they are receiving assistance and support — their names have been changed for security reasons.

The Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights (UNCR) in partnership with SOS-Kinderdörfer weltweit Hermann-Gmeiner-Fonds Deutschland eV is implementing the project for the return and support of deported children and youth "The Way Home: A New Route".

