Ukraine returned another child kidnapped by Russia

On June 9, Ukraine returned one kidnapped child, 17-year-old Ilona, from the territory of Russia.

Mykola Kuleba, head of the charity organization Save Ukraine, announced this.

It is noted that the Save Ukraine team managed to make maximum efforts to return the kidnapped child to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

A meeting with my mother is ahead. Happy to be involved in this incredible mission. Mykola Kuleba Head of Save Ukraine

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.