Ukraine returned another child kidnapped by Russia

On June 9, Ukraine returned one kidnapped child, 17-year-old Ilona, from the territory of Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine returned another kidnapped child from Russia to the territory under its control.
- The charity organization Save Ukraine showed maximum efforts for the successful return of the 17-year-old girl.
- The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the tragic stories of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian side.
- Ukrainian children who were captured and tortured share their impressions in the Online.UA tape "Mutilated Childhood".
- The film contains expert comments from leading scientists, psychologists and lawyers on the protection of the rights of children affected by war.
Ukraine returned a 17-year-old girl from the territory of Russia
Mykola Kuleba, head of the charity organization Save Ukraine, announced this.
It is noted that the Save Ukraine team managed to make maximum efforts to return the kidnapped child to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.