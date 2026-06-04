Ukraine returns 10 young men and women from TOT and Russia

10 young men and women aged 18–19 were evacuated to Ukraine from the ToT and the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- 10 young men and women aged 18–19 were successfully evacuated from ToT and Russia to Ukraine, thanks to the assistance of MHP and its founder.
- The return of these teenagers to Ukraine provides them with the chance to independently determine their future, pursue education, and build careers in their own country.
Ukraine returns 10 more young citizens from TOT and the Russian Federation
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
He clarified that the victims were 10 young men and women aged 18–19.
The Commissioner also shared the story of a boy who was only 14 years old at the time of the occupation.
His sister managed to leave and settle in Odessa, while he stayed with his parents, who were caring for his seriously ill grandmother. Every year, the boy felt more and more acutely: he did not see his future in the occupation. He did not see opportunities for development, education, freedom. And so he made a difficult but conscious decision to return to Ukraine. Today, he is in Odessa with his sister.
The Ombudsman emphasized that the occupation is not only about checkpoints and bans, it is about life without a sense of future.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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