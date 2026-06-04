Ukraine returns 10 young men and women from TOT and Russia

10 young men and women aged 18–19 were evacuated to Ukraine from the ToT and the Russian Federation.

Ukraine returns 10 more young citizens from TOT and the Russian Federation

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Since March 2026, with the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office, 10 young Ukrainians have been able to leave the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation and return home to Ukraine. Special thanks to the international company MHP and its founder and CEO Yuriy Kosyuk. Thanks to their assistance, the evacuation became possible. Dmytro Lubinets Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights

He clarified that the victims were 10 young men and women aged 18–19.

Despite years of living under occupation, they want to study at Ukrainian universities, live in a free society, and build careers right here in their own country. For them, returning has become an opportunity to independently determine their own future. Share

Return of Ukrainian teenagers home

The Commissioner also shared the story of a boy who was only 14 years old at the time of the occupation.

His sister managed to leave and settle in Odessa, while he stayed with his parents, who were caring for his seriously ill grandmother. Every year, the boy felt more and more acutely: he did not see his future in the occupation. He did not see opportunities for development, education, freedom. And so he made a difficult but conscious decision to return to Ukraine. Today, he is in Odessa with his sister.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the occupation is not only about checkpoints and bans, it is about life without a sense of future.

About fear, about the constant feeling that your choice, your freedom, and even your dream no longer belong to you. That is why every return of our people to the territory controlled by Ukraine is extremely important. Share

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: