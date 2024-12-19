Ukraine will continue to attack gas platforms seized by Russia near Crimea

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces against gas production platforms near Crimea will be continued. The so-called “Boyko rigs” in the Black Sea are an important observation point for the occupiers.
Ukrainian Defense Forces to Continue Operations Against Gas Rigs in the Black Sea
This was announced by the Commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa.
He noted that the attack on the platforms was carefully prepared, and the operation will be continued.
According to him, the strikes on the rigs were carried out not only by naval drones, but also by other types of weapons.
The battle for the towers near Crimea
Off the coast of occupied Crimea are gas and oil production platforms, better known as the "Boyko rigs."
Russia seized the platforms in 2014 and used them for military purposes during a full-scale war. In particular, they installed radar stations on the towers.
In September 2023, Ukraine regained control of the "Boyko rigs" in the Black Sea. In August 2024, attacks on another gas rig in the Black Sea were reported.
