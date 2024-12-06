Ukraine will get additional access to the Starshield satellite network — the Pentagon agreed with SpaceX

SpaceX has signed an agreement with the Pentagon that expands Ukraine's access to a more secure version of the Starlink satellite network, known as Starshield.

Ukraine will receive additional access to the Starshield satellite network

According to the contract, 2,500 existing Starlink terminals in Ukraine will be able to join the Starshield system, which provides a more secure and difficult-to-intercept signal. This is in addition to the 500 terminals that were previously connected to Starshield.

According to the Space Command's Office of Commercial Satellites, a total of 3,000 terminals will operate under these two contracts, and services are scheduled to be provided by 2025.

The contract was signed back in August, when potential presidential candidate Donald Trump was just starting his campaign and President Joe Biden was pushing for an increase in American military aid to Ukraine.

Biden sought to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations to prevent possible pressure from Trump on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to end the war.

Although the exact value of the new contract has not been disclosed, the previous agreement for 500 terminals with the US European Command was about $40 million.

The new contract became part of the program of the Space Force "Enhanced Low Earth Orbit", which provides for the provision of communication services of satellites in various orbits.

Starlink is used on board supersonic aircraft

Georgia-based Hermeus is currently developing the world's first hypersonic passenger jet and has installed satellite internet from Starlink and its most advanced Quarterhorse Mk1 prototype.

It is noted that according to the results of the tests, the Starlink terminal effectively supported critical communication beyond the direct line of sight for the prototype during ground tests.

Flight testing of the Quarterhorse Mk1 is scheduled for next year.