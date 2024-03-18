Ukraine will not extend the gas transit contract with Gazprom — Minister

Ukraine has no plans to extend the transit contract with Russia's Gazprom after December 31, 2024.

Ukraine will not continue gas transit from the Russian Federation

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, commented on the possibility of extending the gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom on the air of the telethon.

I can confirm that we do not plan to enter into any additional agreements or extend the validity of this agreement. Herman Galushchenko Minister of Energy of Ukraine

The minister added that last year a stress test of the Ukrainian gas transportation system and underground gas storage facilities was conducted, which proved that the system can function without transit.

Earlier, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson made a statement regarding the EU's lack of interest in extending the transit contract with Russia.

There is an EU initiative RepowerEU, which predicts that by 2027, European countries will completely get rid of Russian gas, not only pipeline gas, but also all gas, including LNG, Galushchenko added. Share

He noted that there are enough alternatives to Russian gas on the market today.

A number of European countries have already followed this path, in particular Germany, which reduced its dependence on Russian gas to almost zero in a year and a half.

Stopping transit of Russian gas

On December 31, 2024, the five-year agreement on the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine, signed by Naftogaz and Gazprom on December 30, 2019, expires.

According to the EP, during the two years of the full-scale invasion, this contract brought Russia more than 10 billion dollars.

During these five years, Ukraine should have received more than 7 billion dollars from the Russians. However, according to the estimate of the former director of "GTS Operator" Serhii Makogon, in 2023 this amount was about 800 million dollars, which is less than 0.5% of the country's GDP.