Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress may hamper Ukraine's accession to EU

Euractiv has learned that the progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path to joining the European Union may make it difficult for the bloc's leaders to make decisions regarding Ukraine and Moldova.

Bosnia's progress may cause problems for Ukraine

On March 21, a new important meeting of EU leaders will occur in Brussels.

According to preliminary data, the European Commission intends to present a written report on Bosnia and Herzegovina and give oral assessments on Ukraine and Moldova.

According to journalists, the discussion of this issue during the summit may drag on.

So far, it has not been possible to determine how the bloc's leaders will react to the European Commission's call to start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

There is still some uncertainty, and this part of the text is still in brackets, one of the EU insiders told reporters. Share

Accession to the EU. At what stage is Bosnia and Herzegovina

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Bosnia is one step behind Ukraine and Moldova.

It is essential to understand that the start of negotiations on joining the European Union is due to the completion of several reforms.

The European Commission recommended that Bosnia and Herzegovina start accession negotiations.

Moreover, according to Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, the country has taken "impressive steps".

This rapid development shocked many European analysts and observers, as a recent report on EU enlargement noted Bosnia's limited progress, especially in the area of electoral reforms.