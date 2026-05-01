Ukraine's accession to the EU — closing of most negotiation chapters possible by 2027
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Ukraine
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Ukraine's accession to the EU — closing of most negotiation chapters possible by 2027

EU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine can close most of the negotiation chapters on joining the EU in 12-18 months and proceed to signing a membership agreement as early as 2027.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has the potential to close most negotiation chapters for EU accession in 12-18 months, paving the way for a possible membership agreement by 2027.
  • Technical negotiations on all six clusters with the European Commission are currently underway, showing significant progress towards meeting the EU requirements.

Ukraine's accession to the EU: when is it possible?

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during Question Hour to the government.

Kachka recalled that the European Union had submitted 145 requirements to the Ukrainian side for the opening of negotiation clusters in advance.

Most of them concern the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with Union standards, as well as the practice of daily work of institutions. All these requirements are realistic. In the next 12-18 months, it is possible to close most of the negotiation chapters and proceed to the signing of the EU accession treaty next year.

He clarified that in March, Ukraine received the second batch of conditions for the successful completion of technical negotiations on all chapters. Currently, technical work with the European Commission is underway on all six clusters.

At the same time, Kachka noted that even after the possible signing of the accession treaty, the process will not yet be complete: the document must be ratified in the parliaments of all EU countries, as well as in Ukraine, which may take several years.

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