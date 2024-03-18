Ukraine's government allocates additional UAH 5 billion for drone purchase

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated an additional 5 billion UAH to purchase combat drones for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Ukraine's government allocated additional funds for the purchase of drones

The Minister of Economy, Yuliya Svyridenko, informed that the relevant project of the decision was developed by the Ministry of Economy. Funds from the reserve fund of the state budget will be used.

In total, agreements with UAV manufacturers worth about 30 billion hryvnias have already been signed, and contracts worth 14 billion hryvnias are currently being prepared. And, of course, this is not an exhaustive volume. Yulia Svyridenko First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

At the same time, the government will continue both planned and operational funding for the procurement of drones.

Ukraine will be able to produce 2 million drones in 2024

At the beginning of March, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Hanna Gvozdyar said on the national air telethon that Ukraine can manufacture about 150,000 drones per month.

According to her, there is an opportunity to produce more, but this is stopped by the lack of sufficient funding.

Today in Ukraine, almost 200 companies are involved in the production of various types of drones. About 60 companies are involved in government orders, and even more will be involved in procurement.

At the same time, Ukraine will be able to produce 2 million units of drones this year.