Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solskyi resigns from his post

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi has submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada. The day before, he was informed about suspicions about possessing state land.

Mykola Solsky resigns

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received an application from Mykola Solskyi to resign from the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine post.

He said the application would be considered at one of the nearest plenary meetings.

Stefanchuk published a photo of Solsky's statement.

Solsky was suspected of illegal possession of land

On April 23, NABU reported on the exposure of Solskyi for the seizure of state land worth UAH 291 million and the attempt to seize land for another UAH 190 million.

According to the investigation, in 2017, the suspect and conspirators ensured the destruction of documents stating that state-owned enterprises in the Sumy region had the right to permanent use of land.

As a result of the scheme's implementation in 2017-2021, the participants took possession of 1,250 land plots with a total area of 2,493 hectares, the value of which at the time of the crime was more than UAH 291 million.

Solskyi stated that the case concerns 2017-2018 when he was a lawyer and not a minister or chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.