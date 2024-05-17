Ukrainian arsenal replenished with new Ukrainian mortars and grenade launchers
Over the two years of the Russia's full-scale war, the Ukrainian army has acquired more than 25 models of mortars and grenade launchers of foreign and domestic production.

In March-April 2024, the Ukrainian army received dozens of types of weapons

In particular, 10 mortars of both Ukrainian and Western production entered the front.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

In the period from March 2022 to April 2024, more than 10 models of mortars of various calibers of Ukrainian and foreign production, including companies from the USA, Poland, Finland and other countries, were adopted, codified and allowed to operate in the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Since February 2022, more than 15 samples of manual, automatic and underbarrel grenade launchers of domestic and foreign production have been codified and adopted.

The arsenal of the Ukrainian army includes grenade launchers manufactured by Germany, the USA, Sweden and other countries. Among the new means of close combat are 5 Ukrainian-made grenade launchers, which in terms of their characteristics are not inferior to foreign models.

More than 10 samples of ammunition for grenade launchers, in particular fragmentation-cumulative and fragmentation, have also been put into operation.

Number of Ukrainian weapons at the front increased

Currently, there are significantly more samples of new domestically produced weapons than in January-February last year. The Ministry of Defence noted that work on the modernisation of weapons in Ukraine is ongoing.

In particular, production of new types of weapons — self-propelled guns ‘Bogdan’, electronic warfare systems, drones, and small arms — begun.

We are doing everything possible to ensure that over time Ukraine will be as self-sufficient as possible in providing the Defence Forces with the necessary weapons. At the same time, I emphasise that at the stage of accelerating the development of the national defence industry, the support of our partners, financial and technological investments are extremely important. It is important for us to create joint arms production facilities and sign long-term contracts in the format of international consortia,’ said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk.

