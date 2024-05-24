Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 areas where Russian army units are concentrated

Missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian army also fired at the area of personnel concentration, two enemy infrastructure facilities and one remotely mined area.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes on the front of has increased to 77. The Russian occupiers are making maximum efforts to break through our defences, and are using up their offensive potential in these attempts.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried 12 times to push our units out of their positions. Three assault actions are ongoing. The situation near Vovchansk is tense, but controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Today, the Russian army unleashed aerial terror on this town: a total of eight guided aerial bombs have already flown over the city. The enemy hit the area of Bily Kolodyaz with two more anti-aircraft missiles, and one airstrike was carried out on Mala Danylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six combat clashes continue out of 18 since the beginning of the day.

There is currently one battle going on in the Kramatorsk direction . In total, 12 combat clashes took place here today.

The losses of the Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day are: in manpower — 25 people killed and wounded, in weapons and military equipment — six units. One car of the occupiers was destroyed, a cannon, a ground control station for drones, two cars and one unit of special equipment were damaged. Share

So far, 14 combat clashes have taken place in the Pokrovsk direction . The enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to direct the main assault efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha settlements. The situation is controlled by our soldiers.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

Ukrainian troops take measures to hold positions, carry out counterattacks and destroy the enemy.

During the day, our aircraft hit 16 areas where Russian occupiers were concentrated.

Missile troops and artillery of the defence forces hit the personnel concentration area, two infrastructure objects and carried out remote mining of one area.