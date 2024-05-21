Ukrainian boy, 15, stabbed in neck for "chatting with girls" in Germany

Ukrainian teenager was attacked during an evening walk with two friends in Dortmund, Germany, according to Bild.

Another attempted murder was made on a Ukrainian refugee in Germany

Late in the evening on May 20, a group of Ukrainian young men talked to two girls. A group of young people obviously did not like this and a fight broke out. Suddenly one of the Germans pulled out a knife.

According to Bild, the 15-year-old Ukrainian was first wounded in the neck, and then the attacker stuck a knife in the upper part of the body.

The Ukrainian youths managed to escape. The seriously injured teenager was able to walk a kilometer in Dortmund before losing consciousness.

The emergency doctor fought for the minor's life. An ambulance took the seriously injured boy to the clinic. Prosecutor Maribel Andersson suggests attempted manslaughter,’ the report said. Share

As the journalists managed to find out, the German police are actively searching for the attacker, the homicide investigation department is investigating.

In addition, it is noted that the condition of the Ukrainian youth is currently stable.

Attacks on Ukrainian refugees in Germany

On February 10, a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player, Volodymyr Ermakov, was killed in Germany.

As it later became known, the deceased and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the youth team "ART Giants" (U-19) from Dusseldorf. On the eve of another match, young basketball players were attacked with knives on the street simply because they are Ukrainians. Doctors could not save Yermakov.

On February 20, Artem Kozachenko, who was stabbed in Oberhausen, Germany, died in the hospital.

In March, it became known that a Ukrainian citizen with temporary protection who lived in a refugee shelter was found dead in western Germany.

Later, it also turned out that her several-week-old daughter was found alive, and her 51-year-old mother was found dead.