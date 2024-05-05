Ukrainian fencers won bronze at World Cup in Hong Kong

The women's rapier fencing team of Ukraine for the first time in history won bronze in these competitions at the World Cup in Hong Kong.

What is known about the historic bronze medal of Ukrainian female fencers at the World Cup in Hong Kong

It is noted that in the fight for bronze medals, Ukrainian athletes defeated opponents from the South Korean national team.

The total score of the match was 34:31 in favor of the Ukrainian national team.

The first half of the match was almost evenly contested.

Rivals of the Ukrainian women from South Korea were not allowed to increase the advantage by more than 2 points.

When the score equalized (10:10), the Korean rapists were able to achieve a slight lead for a short time.

After the teams crossed the mark of 20 points, Ukrainian athletes took the lead.

The Ukrainian national team began its journey from the 1/8 finals, where it confidently defeated Canada (45:32).

In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian women faced Austria, the match ended with a score of 36:28. And in the semi-final match, Ukraine lost to world leader Italy (32:45).

The Ukrainian team consisted of Alina Polozyuk, Olga Sopit, Kateryna Budenko and Daria Myronyuk.

For the second time in the season, the national team of Ukraine improves its historical indicator. In February 2024, Ukrainian rapiers took 6th place at the CS in Egypt, which until today was the best result at this level of the competition.

What is known about the results of the men's fencing team

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Ukrainian men's rapier fencing team lost to Italy in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Hong Kong.

The match ended with a score of 45:44.

This allowed the Italian athletes to reach the finals of the tournament.

Dmytro Chuchukalo, Daniil Hoyda, Yevhen Lazarenko and Andriy Pogrebnyak played for the Ukrainian team. They began their journey in the round of 16, where they confidently defeated the Austrian national team (45:33).