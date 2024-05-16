Ukraine's government to review criteria for military-age workers reservation

On May 16, the Ukrainian information space was rocked by another scandal after it became known that the government had permitted the reserve of military-age employees of Favbet, Glovo and Visa. Yulia Svyridenko, chief of the Ministry of Economy, made a statement on this occasion.
Ukrainians criticise the new government's decision regarding reservations
The Ministry of Economy reserved conscription employees of Glovo, Visa, and Favbet Tech companies for the mobilisation period.
Oleksandr Fedienko, an MP from the "Servant of the People" faction, noted that and published the relevant department order from April 8.
He was supported by the well-known Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko.
He noted that reservation of FPV drone manufacturers in Ukraine is still impossible, which means that all our large suppliers do not have reserved specialists.
Many Ukrainians reacted to this scandal, so the Ministry of Economy immediately cancelled this order.
How does the government explain its decision regarding Favbet and Glovo
The Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko confirmed the information about booking employees of Favbet, Glovo and other companies.
According to her, the Ministry's order will be canceled and the reservation criteria will be updated.
The Economy Minister also emphasised that this scandal became an additional argument to speed up the work on updating Cabinet Resolution No. 76 to meet the requirements of time and business needs.
She also added that based on the decision of the General Staff, the lists are worked out by the Ministry of Economy.
Without legal grounds for refusal, a decision is made to reserve employees.