Ukraine's government to review criteria for military-age workers reservation

On May 16, the Ukrainian information space was rocked by another scandal after it became known that the government had permitted the reserve of military-age employees of Favbet, Glovo and Visa. Yulia Svyridenko, chief of the Ministry of Economy, made a statement on this occasion.

Ukrainians criticise the new government's decision regarding reservations

The Ministry of Economy reserved conscription employees of Glovo, Visa, and Favbet Tech companies for the mobilisation period.

Oleksandr Fedienko, an MP from the "Servant of the People" faction, noted that and published the relevant department order from April 8.

Sometimes, even the heads of the TRC [Territorial Recruiting Centres - Ed.] cannot understand why enterprises that produce drones, drones, do not reserve, because they do not meet the criteria, but such as those on the list, the letter added, they are forced to reserve, the law... At all meetings I say: Ministry of Strategy and Industry, change the criteria !! Enterprises that make robots and drones, a priori cannot have the history that you laid in the criteria! - the politician complained. Share

He was supported by the well-known Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko.

He noted that reservation of FPV drone manufacturers in Ukraine is still impossible, which means that all our large suppliers do not have reserved specialists.

Now there is a general threat that we will not be able to produce long drones, because one of the leading workers is being mobilised. I think, instead of drones, we need to supply tanks to the army, Sternenko noted ironically. Share

Many Ukrainians reacted to this scandal, so the Ministry of Economy immediately cancelled this order.

How does the government explain its decision regarding Favbet and Glovo

The Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko confirmed the information about booking employees of Favbet, Glovo and other companies.

According to her, the Ministry's order will be canceled and the reservation criteria will be updated.

The Economy Minister also emphasised that this scandal became an additional argument to speed up the work on updating Cabinet Resolution No. 76 to meet the requirements of time and business needs.

I will explain the reservation process using this situation as an example: the mentioned companies applied to the relevant Ministry of Digital Transformation. The Ministry of Digital Transformation recognised them as critical based on three out of seven criteria: the absence of unified social tax debt, the level of salary, and the fact that they are residents of Diya City. After that, the Ministry sent the lists of conscripts to the General Staff for verification. Yulia Svyridenko Head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

She also added that based on the decision of the General Staff, the lists are worked out by the Ministry of Economy.

Without legal grounds for refusal, a decision is made to reserve employees.